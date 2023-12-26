Our snowy system will continue to spin some snow showers into the area today.

While most of the snow will fall across the northern half of the area there will still be some snow that tracks farther south of I-70.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6am Wednesday.

A Blizzard Warning to the northwest will also be in effect over the next 24 hours. Accumulating snow to the northwest will not be the only issue, strong winds combined with the snow will reduce visibility.

With the wind direction being out of the northwest this will keep pumping winter cold into the area.

Wind chills are as low as the single digits and teens this morning. High temperatures will only be able to reach the 30s.

Snow showers will start to break up a bit more by mid-week as the center of the storm system begins to pull away from us to the east. There will still be some lingering snow showers to the northwest.

Once this system wraps up there will still be some travel troubles to the north and northwest due to the snowfall. Travel will not be as hazardous the farther south you are.

Temperatures will gradually improve after today as they warm closer to the seasonal warm. The end of 2023 and start of 2024 will be chilly and dry.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of snow. Hi: 36 Wind: W/NW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow. Lo: 25 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 37 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 26 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 40 Lo: 24 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 44 Lo: 26 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 48 Lo: 25 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 44 Lo: 23 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 45 Lo: 26 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 46 Lo: 26 Mostly sunny, breezy.