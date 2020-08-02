T.J.’s Forecast: A little chilly as we progress into our first week of August

A cold front has been working through the region and we’re going to reap the rewards. Lowered humidity and cooler temps will hold thanks to northerly flow.

This will keep our temperatures well below average as we progress into the start of our first full week of August. I’ll go as far as to say chilly for some of us.

Lows will be in the 50s across Western Kansas with Northern Kansas also falling below 60. In Wichita, we’ll be pretty close but I think we’ll stay near 60. Isolated showers and storms are possible as some of this cold front stalls to our west.

This boundary is allowing the winds to switch to more of a SE direction. Because of that lift or convergence, we could see more storms develop in Colorado later on this evening. Some of these could work into Kansas late this evening into the overnight.

The bulk of the severe activity will remain west of us but we could see a rogue stronger storm with gusty winds and smaller hail possible. Monday will remain mild with highs in the 80s for many of us with some spots possibly still in the upper 70s.

That stalled front will hang out, continuing to be a focal point for more storms as we head through Monday. A few could linger early in the day but they will be widely scattered.

A better chance arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday. Winds will be out of the south to the southeast for all of us at that point which will help bring more moisture and warmth our way. Those 2 ingredients will fuel the potential for storms with some isolated severe storms on the table Tuesday.

Moisture will linger into Wednesday which looks to keep us just a little more stable. The severe threat will still need to be monitored as it does for the latter half of the workweek. NW flow aloft will keep impulses tracking into Kansas.

High pressure does try and build in by the weekend meaning drier and much hotter conditions. Highs will surge back into the mid and upper 90s by this time next weekend with a good deal of sunshine.

Have a great night!

-T.J.