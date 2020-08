A few showers and storms will be around this morning between Western and Central Kansas. However, severe weather isn't expected and most of us will stay dry. A stalled boundary continues to sit to our west and will keep conditions unsettled over the next few days.

Enjoy another cool and less humid start this morning before temperatures warm back up later this week. A lingering shower is possible through midday in South Central Kansas but the afternoon looks drier under partly cloudy skies. Highs will mainly be in the 80s. A few 70s are possible farther to the east where cloud cover and some raindrops could linger a little longer.