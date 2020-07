As another storm complex continues to track west to east through the area there could be some isolated warnings for 60 mph winds and small hail, but the severe threat is winding down. Heavy rain will be a concern too because there have been some reports of flooding.

Storms will linger through mid morning but most of them will move out of the area by that time. We'll dry out through the rest of the day under partly cloudy skies. As a boundary slides in from the north, Northwest Kansas will experience some heat relief with highs in the 80s. The rest of us ahead of the front will be steamy in the 90s to triple digits.