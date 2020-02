A strong area of low pressure continues to track through the area. Near the strongest part of this system in Southeast Kansas near the Kansas/Oklahoma line is where there are some non-severe storms.

Western Kansas is starting to dry out. There could be a snowflake mix in between Western and Central Kansas through sunrise but most of the precipitation will be in the form of rain. A Flood Watch remains in effect for portions of Central Kansas through 3pm, we'll need to continue to monitor flood prone and low lying areas closely.