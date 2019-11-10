T.J.’s Forecast: Arctic cold front on the way, big changes tomorrow

A weak area of low pressure has been skirting us by to the southwest which is allowed for winds to briefly turn more southerly.

This has brought our temps back above average yet again. Enjoy this feeling while it’s around though because dramatic changes are in store tomorrow. A secondary, Arctic front in the upper-levels of the atmosphere is moving in and will bring the shot at wintry weather and below-average temps for Monday.

Tonight, clouds will thicken up with moisture dropping in from the north.

Lows will be falling back into the 20s and 30s. Some drizzle, freezing drizzle looks to develop across south-central Kansas tonight with snow showers across the northern tier of the state.

As colder air works southward, we’ll potentially see some sleet and snow mix in across southern Kansas.

A complete changeover to snow looks to then occur early tomorrow. Highs will be frigid for this time of the year, falling through the day as cold air crashes in.

By the afternoon, the majority of the region will be sitting in the 20s with wind chills in the teens and single digits.

Accumulations will be minimal but we could still see a coating to potentially as much as a half an inch, mainly in northern Kansas.

Winds will be gusty, potentially topping out over 40 mph and that is why a Wind Advisory has been issued through Monday afternoon.

High pressure settles in behind this front which will bring clearing skies Monday night and even colder low temperatures. The cold hangs around on Tuesday as winds turn back around to south as high pressure moves eastward. A warmer Wednesday is in store, ahead of another weak front. This looks to pass through bringing a sprinkle or two by mid-week. Highs do begin to warm up by Friday into the weekend ahead of a disturbance that could bring a few showers, late Saturday and into Sunday. Expect temps to surge back into the 50s and 60s by Friday afternoon.

-T.J.