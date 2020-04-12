T.J.’s Forecast: Area of low pressure brings changes into Easter

A strong area of low pressure is moving our way and it’s going to bring big changes as we progress further into the holiday weekend.

Kansas is on the warmer side of this storm system right now as one disturbance to the north skirts by the state. Winds have been from the south throughout the region bringing temps well above average for this time of year. Winds will eventually turn around to the north as this front moves through the state, bringing with it much colder conditions.

Winds will turn gusty, possibly over 60 mph at times tomorrow and that is why a High Wind Warning has been posted. Lows tonight will remain mild in central neighborhoods, in the 50s with 30s out to the west.

With the energy and instability in the warm sector, we could also see isolated thunderstorms. We do have the ingredients to support development as energy/instability is high.

We had a strong cap but we were able to weaken and break through it as lift increased with a dryline.

Isolated severe storms are likely with gusty winds and larger hail possible. For that reason, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place until 11 PM.

As this low tracks eastward tomorrow, the risk for severe weather shifts along with it. We could see a rogue severe storm tomorrow afternoon but the bulk of the activity looks to remain farther east.

The focus then shifts to the wintry side of this storm with rain and snow likely in Northern Kansas. Accumulations are looking minimal at this point with most of the snow northward into Nebraska. A Slight Risk does encompass parts of Greenwood, Elk, and Chautauqua Counties. Large hail and gusty winds are the primary hazards.

Colder air will crash in by Easter afternoon with highs likely being reached in the midday hours in Wichita with falling temps out west.

Highs will top out in the 30s to 60s under lots of clouds. Be ready to have the Easter Egg Hunts indoors tomorrow.

This active pattern continues into next week with another disturbance bringing the chance for rain Monday night into Tuesday. The chance for rain/snow returns by Thursday into Friday as a new wave approaches the Sunflower State.

Have a great Easter!

-T.J.