T.J.’s Forecast: Area of low pressure brings widely scattered showers and storms

The winds have been a bit stronger today ahead of our next system that will move into Kansas overnight.

The flow from the south has brought our temps back up toward seasonable levels for this time of year with milder conditions in-store through early Sunday morning.

Lows will dip into the 30s and 40s under mainly cloudy skies.

The chance for showers and isolated storms will uptick through the nighttime hours with isolated showers and thunderstorms lingering through the first half of our Sunday.

I think we’ll squeak out a few peeks of sunshine tomorrow afternoon, with highs topping out in the 60s and 70s.

Another ripple higher up in the atmosphere will bring the slim chance of a shower or storm Sunday night, as a weak cold front skirts by.

This will really be nothing more than a wind-switch for us with temperatures hanging close to where we should be for April. The best chances for showers and storms will be just to the northeast of us, in Northeastern Kansas and Northwestern Missouri early Monday.

Conditions will be drier to start the workweek with a lot more sunshine Monday afternoon. Don’t get too used to it though, as another area of low pressure moves toward the Central High Plains Tuesday.

This will bring more widespread showers and thunderstorms to the region, especially by Wednesday. The track will need to be monitored closely because if it shifts farther to the north, the severe threat could push up into Kansas. Thursday is looking nicer with a little more sunshine but a cold front will be on the approach by late in the day. An isolated storm will be possible Thursday night into Friday as it moves by. This active pattern looks to hold with hints of a disturbance moving in by the start of next weekend but chances are looking slim. Highs will hold in the 70s for the latter half of next week into the start of the weekend.

Have a great night!

-T.J.