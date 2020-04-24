T.J.’s Forecast: Area of low pressure tracks eastward overnight

The workweek is coming to a rainy end throughout the Sunflower State. An area of low pressure that brought us showers and storms this afternoon will continue to track eastward this evening.

Our threat of severe weather is waning but there is a Marginal Risk in place for our eastern communities.

The main hazards are large hail and gusty winds. There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch just to our south in Oklahoma, however the window for storms in Kansas is much smaller, so no watch has been issued.

The strongest storms and potential for a tornado will be south of Kansas in the ArkLaTex region. Storms will begin to subside after sundown once that daytime instability lessens. By tonight, we’ll likely just see a sprinkle lingering with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Our Saturday will start out dry with more sunshine but keep that umbrella handy, shower chances will increase for the afternoon hours as a trailing disturbance works through the state.

These will be spotty and pass quickly, with minor hazards and concerns. Highs will be seasonable throughout the viewing area, rising up into the 60s and 70s.

Sunday will be much more pleasant but another disturbance moves our way bringing a late-day shower or thundershower in our western neighborhoods. There is another slim chance for storms on Monday but we’re not expecting much out of this disturbance as it looks rather unorganized.

By Tuesday, another cold front is moving in and we do have some instability to work with in the atmosphere. The severe threat will have to be monitored. Temperatures will continue to rise through your work week, some of us will even reach 80 in the mid-week. A ridge of high pressure builds in by Wednesday which will keep us quiet and filled with sunshine. A slim chance of moisture returns by the latter half of next week with highs staying above average.

Have a great night!

-T.J.