T.J.’s Forecast: Beautiful start to the weekend

A ridge of high pressure is dominating the Plains right now which is keeping us quiet and mild.

Lots of sunshine has been the trend today as a result, with mainly clear skies on the docket tonight.

Winds from the SW will keep us milder with lows falling back into the 30s and 40s.

A cold front is on the move though and this will move in through tonight and into our Sunday.

This will switch our winds back around to the north, setting the stage for a much colder start to the workweek. Highs on Sunday will still be seasonable, topping out in the 50s and 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

Highs will be near 30° below average by Monday afternoon, only rising into the 20s and 30s.

A trailing upper-level disturbance will also bring the chance for a wintry mix of precipitation as well as a few snow showers.

Accumulations should remain light with most spots between a coating to under an inch. The snow showers linger throughout the day on Monday before pulling out in the evening.

High pressure then builds in behind this system with clearing skies overnight into Tuesday. Temperatures stay cold into Tuesday with northerly flow continuing to drag in colder air. We begin to moderate some as we head into the latter half of the workweek with highs back into the 50s and 60s. Sunshine will prevail through Thursday before clouds begin to thicken up yet again. Another disturbance will bring the chance for some showers by the start of next weekend.

-T.J.