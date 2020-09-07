T.J.’s Forecast: Big, colder changes on the way as we progress into the workweek

A cold front is on the move and it has begun to stall across the region, dividing the hotter and humid air to the south with the cooler, more refreshing air to the north.

This boundary sets the stage for the potent area of low pressure and cold front that develops and moves in behind this one.

An upper-level wave will develop and strengthen as we progress through Monday night into Tuesday. This storm system will bring widespread rains and much colder air into tomorrow.

Overnight lows Monday night will be our highs on Tuesday, starting off in the 40s out west, and closer to the 60 in Central Kansas. Temps will tumble throughout the day as a biting, northerly wind takes over.

Gusts could top out near 50 mph as this strong storm tracks through the region. In Central Kansas, Tuesday will be a washout with just a cold rain falling.

There is still the possibility for some snow out west. Some snowflakes will likely begin to mix with the cold rain out west late Tuesday into Wednesday.

There be a trace of snow as cold air crashes in. ANY snowfall accumulation will likely be on elevated surfaces and grassy areas.

By Wednesday morning, we will awaken to temps near freezing out west, with readings closer to 40 in the Wichita Metro. Rain is likely into our Wednesday as this area of low pressure continues to spin in the Central High Plains. It is looking like showers will linger into Thursday before our overcast sky breaks up. Some spots could see 1-2″ of rainfall before it is all said and done.

Sunshine will try and peek through the clouds out west on Thursday but will hang on a little longer in Central and Eastern Kansas.

Highs will remain well below average, in the 50s and 60s on Thursday with a return to the 60s and 70s by Friday. A few showers are still possible to end the second week of September but overall, we do begin to dry out as high pressure builds in. Temperatures continue to moderate back into the 70s and 80s into this weekend with drier weather and a lot more sunshine.

Have a great night!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer