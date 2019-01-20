T.J.’s Forecast: Bitter closeout to our Saturday on deck but warmer for Sunday

In the wake of this last storm, it sure has been a much colder and wintry Saturday across Kansas. Snow and blustery winds have been the case for many of us but the winds will continue to calm down as high pressure builds in from the north.

That drier air sinking southward did give us some diminishing cloud cover through the day and that will the trend tonight. That will make for quite the cold night with lows tumbling back into the teens and 20s. The cold will start to evade us by Sunday as a warm front begins to move in. This will give us some return flow from the south, helping our temps climb back toward seasonable levels tomorrow afternoon. Highs will be topping out in the 40s across the metro with even warmer air out west. We’ll start out sunny but we’ll see few more clouds moving in as a result of that front and they’ll continue to thicken up overnight Sunday into Monday.

The trailing cold front then moves in by Tuesday and this will bring colder air and falling temps again. Not only will we have the colder air returning the chance of rain and snow as well. The best chances are looking like they’ll be in NW Kansas and this is where we could find some minor accumulations of snow so do make sure you stay with us for the latest. Another moderation trend in our temps will be seen by Wednesday through the latter half of next week. Afternoon readings will be in the 40s for many of us under a mix of clouds and sunshine. A slim chance of rain and snow showers arrives on Thursday and again Saturday but these disturbances are looking rather week at the moment.

Have a great rest of your Saturday!

-T.J.