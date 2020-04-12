T.J.’s Forecast: Bitterly cold start to our Easter Monday

A potent area of low pressure is tracking through the region with Kansas now sitting on the colder side of this system.

On the warmer side, a severe weather outbreak is ongoing with blizzard conditions on to the north of the low.

Gusty, northerly winds have taken over, pumping in Arctic air. Winds have been sustained near 40 mph with gusts over 60. This is why High Wind Warnings are in effect through the remainder of the evening.

Lows will fall into the teens and 20s under mainly cloudy skies. A spotty sprinkle or flurry is possible as the center of low pressure pulls away.

Freeze Warnings are in effect for the bitter cold into Monday morning.

Tomorrow, our highs will be well below average, only rounding into the 40s and 50s.

Another system will move our way by late in the day, possibly bringing a rain or snow shower out west by evening.

A better chance of rain/snow holds off until Monday night with the Southwest Kansas likely getting the brunt of the moisture.

Minor accumulations are likely, but should remain under a 1/2 inch.

In Wichita, a few rain/snow showers are possible Monday night with an isolated shower or two on tap for Tuesday.

Wednesday will be a little brighter with highs climbing back into the 60s ahead of a cold front that will arrive by Thursday. This disturbance will bring our next round of unsettled weather. Rain and snow will be possible once again with temperatures falling back into the 30s, 40s, and 50s.

Some accumulations are possible with this storm system so make sure you stay tuned to our latest forecast. Moisture looks to linger through our Friday before this system departs late in the day. High pressure then looks to take over by next weekend with highs climbing back toward seasonable norms. Expect drier conditions with more sunshine as afternoon readings surge back into the 60s and 70s.

Have a Happy Easter!

-T.J.