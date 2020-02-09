T.J.’s Forecast: Blustery and colder closeout to weekend, next system takes shape to our west

A cold front has been pushing through the region today, making for a colder and blustery end to the weekend.

Highs were much chillier in Western Kansas compared to our eastern communities but with the winds gusty, wind chills have been cold.

Lows tonight will dip into the teens and 20s under increasing clouds so make sure you’ve got the heavier coat for our Monday AM commute.

Clouds will continue to thicken up through the overnight and into the start of the workweek. This is because our next disturbance is organizing to our south and west.

A wave will start to dip to the southeast possibly bringing a rain shower for our Monday. Temperatures will be colder, but not enough for snow during the daytime hours, with most of us in the lower 40s.

Tomorrow night is when this system really dips to our south, combining with some moisture a bit closer to the Gulf. It could bring a few rain/snow showers, especially in SW Kansas with a better chance by Tuesday.

There could be some minor accumulations of snow in SW neighborhoods as this area of low pressure moves southward. The jetstream will dip so far to the south, this storm system will move through Texas and then eventually move back to the northeast on Wednesday.

This is when Central and Eastern Kansas have a better chance of rain and snow. Minor accumulations are possible for the Wichita Metro as well but it depends on how cold are temperatures are and how quickly cold air can work in from the north.

We do look to be on the NW side of this low making it a colder storm for us but we’ll continue to iron out more details in the hours ahead.

Thursday will be a lot colder with temperatures struggling to make it to freezing. A flurry or snow shower is possible throughout the state as wraparound cloud cover and moisture skirt back through. A warmer end to the workweek is in store as high pressure builds back in. This will bring the sunshine back as well as a southerly breeze. Highs look to warm back into the 40s and 50s Friday with temps in the 50s throughout the state on Saturday. Our next front will be moving in during this time, possibly bringing a light shower to start off the weekend.

-T.J.