T.J.’s Forecast: Blustery for Monday evening, much calmer Tuesday

Behind the potent area of low pressure that brought heavy rains and even snow, the winds have been gusty.

Many of us felt the wind howling at over 40 mph at times but as high pressure begins to build, quieter weather will take over.

Winds will fall back below 20 mph sustained through the overnight with clear skies overhead.

This will help our lows really tumble with seasonable readings in store. Lows will fall back into the teens and 20s.

Sunshine prevails for our Tuesday with more downsloping flow expected. NW winds will allow for drying and warming with highs surging back into the 40s and possibly 50s.

New Year’s Eve night will be starry and quiet with lows falling back into the low to mid-20s.

Make sure you bundle up over the festive dress. Winds will turn back around to the southwest during the night as high pressure moves eastward.

Even milder air will stream in by mid-week as a result. New Year’s Day features temperatures climbing back into the low to mid-50s with a few more clouds around. Our next cold front moves in by Thursday and this will be one to watch because cold air looks to rush in quick enough to support some snow out in Western Kansas.

Precipitation will likely begin as a mix of rain/snow potentially changing over to all snow late in the day. It’s too early to talk about snowfall totals but there could be some minor accumulations. All rain is expected in the Wichita Metro as it looks now but we’ll be watching closely as we head toward the New Year. By the end of our holiday week, it’ll be colder with highs only in the 30s and 40s on Friday. A mix of clouds and sun is on tap for the weekend with more warming expected ahead of another cold front which is slated to move in by Sunday.

-T.J.