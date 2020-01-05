T.J.’s Forecast: Blustery winds begin to subside some

A cold front has made its way through the region bringing with it blustery winds, but also drier air.

The sun is back out in full force today making for quite the nice closeout to the weekend. A few more clouds sneak in tonight as the trailing upper-level cold front moves through.

This will bring the small chance of a sprinkle in Northern Kansas but most of us will stay dry.

Lows will be a touch cooler, dipping back down into the mid to upper 20s. Winds will briefly turn around to the south tonight ahead of this wave with the change back to the north by our Monday.

As a result, our temperatures will remain fairly similar to our Sunday with highs topping out in the 50s.

High pressure will build in behind this upper-level wave with lots of sunshine in store for our Tuesday.

Southerly flow ramps back up yet again by mid-week ahead of our next cold front, which will bring us a big uptick in our temperatures. Highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s by Wednesday into Thursday before this boundary can erase the mild air.

Rain chances will be much great east of the KSN Viewing Area as this system continues to develop but a few showers are possible Thursday, mainly in Central and Eastern Kansas. The trailing upper-level portion of this storm then moves in Friday with the shot at some rain and snow in western communities.

Another disturbance looks to ride by just to our south but it could bring a sprinkle or flurry to kick-start next weekend but chances are looking slim. Much colder air filter in behind these waves with highs expected to top out in the 30s and 40s Friday and Saturday.

-T.J.