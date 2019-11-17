T.J.’s Forecast: Breezy and warmer to closeout our Saturday

We have kicked-off the weekend on a gorgeous note with lots of sunshine and mild temps.

Winds have been coming in from the southwest ahead of a cold front which has allowed for a good deal of warming.

Highs climbed into the 60s and even 70s earlier today with the winds gradually changing back around to the northwest.

Temperatures will begin to cool down as a result, but we’re still expecting above-average conditions through the overnight. Lows will be falling back into the 30s and 40s under overcast skies.

A few showers are possible in Western Kansas with a few sprinkles developing farther east.

An isolated shower or two is possible in the Wichita Metro to begin the day tomorrow before this front clears.

Highs will be cooler, climbing back into the 50s for the majority of the region on Sunday afternoon.

A weak disturbance in the upper levels of the atmosphere could spark up a sprinkle Monday but most of us will stay dry. Ahead of this wave, more warmth is in store for the start of the workweek.

Afternoon readings are once again anticipated to reach of the upper 60s and lower 70s Monday and Tuesday before another cold front moves in. This could bring some moisture our way by mid-week with some of our SW communities potentially getting dry-slotted.

Thursday will be a lot cooler with the slim chance of a rain/snow showers, with a system already moving in by Friday. This one could also bring the chance for rain as well as some snow in NW Kansas. These areas of low pressure will be something to watch so stay with us for the latest. More seasonable conditions are in store by weeks end with highs dipping back into the 40s and 50s.

-T.J.