A weak disturbance is clipping the area and could bring a sprinkle or a flurry to some of our northernmost counties early in the day. Otherwise, skies will be dry.

A few clouds will pass through today too but high pressure will have the dominant hand on the area so expect good amounts of sunshine. A normal wintry chill with temps in the 20s will greet everyone for the first step out the door. Winds switch from the south and come back out of the northwest which will keep us cool today. Most highs will still be above the norm in the 40s and 50s.