T.J.’s Forecast: Brief dry day before more storms return Monday

After an active couple of days in Kansas, we’ve caught a break to close out the weekend.

High pressure has been briefly moving through giving us more in the way of sunshine and drier conditions. It will continue to move eastward, turning our wind back around to the east and eventually the south. This will bring more moisture back up into the viewing area as we step into Monday.

This will combine with a potent storm that will eject itself from the 4 Corners Region, toward us late tonight into early tomorrow.

Not only will it bring heavy rainfall but the potential for more severe storms.

All modes of severe weather are possible, bringing with it the shot at large hail, damaging winds, and isolated, strong tornadoes.

This is something to watch extremely close, especially if you have plans to travel southward into Oklahoma. This is where we find a MODERATE RISK of severe weather, with an ENHANCED RISK up into parts of Kansas. Heavy rainfall will linger into Tuesday which could really enhance our flooding threat as well as flash flooding concerns.

Rainfall rates may exceed 1-2″ at times with totals surging up past 4-6″ in central and eastern communities.

This system looks to pull away late Tuesday but more chances for thunderstorms will be seen throughout the week. Another low pressure will move toward the viewing area by Wednesday into Thursday and this will give us more moisture Thursday into Friday. The active pattern continues as we progress into next Saturday and Sunday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

Stay weather aware!

-T.J.