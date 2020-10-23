T.J.’s Forecast: Brief warm-up Saturday before another wintry blast into Sunday

Blustery and much colder conditions will continue through the remainder of the day as northerly winds pump in a more late-season chill.

Lows tonight will be in the 20s and 30s which will be below average for this time of the year. Starry skies for many will help our temps tumble.

Freeze Warnings are in effect from late tonight into Saturday and will likely end the growing season.

We will feel the slightest warm-up on Saturday prior to our next wave of moisture. Highs will top out in the 50s and 60s ahead of this disturbance as southerly flow takes back over.

As this low develops it will have colder air spilling in from the north, and with this temperature gradient, it will become a more potent system. With the colder air in play, we will have a winter storm on our hands.

Northern Kansas is still standing the best chance for some accumulating snow. Precipitation will likely remain all snow for you with minor accumulations possible.

Winter Storm Watches have been posted as a result, for parts of Northwest Kansas/Southwest Nebraska.

Winter weather is looking more likely Sunday night into Monday for Central Kansas as colder air works in. Depending on how quickly the colder air works and the exact track of the system will play a role in how much snow/wintry precipitation we will see.

Light accumulations are still possible in the Wichita Metro but we are not expecting much. This is something we will be watching closely. Windy conditions will accompany this system with gusty winds likely Sunday and Monday.

Highs will struggle to make it to freezing both Monday and Tuesday. Dynamics wise, this system could slow down depending on the placement of high pressure to our northeast. We will also need to watch the trailing upper-level energy with this system because it keeps the potential for wintry weather around into Tuesday.

Temps will hold in the 30s and 40s likely through the middle of next week as Arctic air seeps southward into the Plains. By Wednesday, conditions are looking brighter and a little bit warmer but another wave of moisture will track northward Wednesday night into Thursday which could bring some showers.

Have a great night!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer