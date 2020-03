Skies are dry to start the day but dense fog will impact the morning commute. A Dense Fog Advisory spans across most of the state and will be in effect until 11am.

Most of our temperatures are safely above freezing in the 30s to 40s. Once the fog lifts and breaks around midday there will still be some patchy clouds that will be streaming in the from the west. Southerly flow will help highs warm nicely into the 60s.