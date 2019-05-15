T.J.’s Forecast: Chance of severe weather increasing by the end of the workweek

It has been a sunshiny and beautiful day! While a few storms have tried to pop-up in southeastern Kansas, most spots are dry for now.

This evening, a few storms will approach the Kansas/Colorado state line. One or two could be stronger with gusty winds and small hail. Otherwise, brief heavy rainfall is possible before these storms fizzle out in the march eastward overnight. No worries for this evening's Wichita Riverfest activities.