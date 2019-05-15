T.J.’s Forecast: Chance of severe weather increasing by the end of the workweek

Our warming trend will continue throughout the next few days as winds pump not only mild air but more moisture up into Kansas. Temps will be surging up into the 80s and 90s with heat index values possibly close to the century mark Thursday and Friday. A more impressive chance of moisture arrives Friday into the weekend as a more potent system moves our way. This low-pressure center will spread showers and storms with the severe threat also on the increase. We could see all modes of severe weather which could bring damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain, and the potential for tornadoes. Here’s the latest!
-T.J.