T.J.’s Forecast: Chance of showers and storms into early Wednesday

Another disturbance is moving our way and this is going to bring the chance for more showers and thunderstorms.

Widespread moisture is not expected but scattered storms will be possible late tonight into early Wednesday, as this system moves across the state.

A few stronger to possibly severe storms aren’t off the table as we’ll have some favorable ingredients in the atmosphere.

Hail and brief gusty winds will be the main concern in the Marginal Risk.

Clouds will be thinner out west tonight which will help temps cool just a bit more with milder conditions in Southcentral Kansas. Lows will fall back into the 30s and 40s. More sunshine is expected tomorrow afternoon as this moisture clears.

As an upper-level ridge builds in, warmer temps are in store. Highs will soar back into the 60s and 70s.

A cold front then moves in by Wednesday night and this could bring a spotty sprinkle to the region but most of us will stay dry. The boundary does set the stage for our next system though. This one is looking to be more organized as it tracks toward the Sunflower State.

Rain/snow will develop out west by Friday as colder air filters in. By Friday night into Saturday, moisture will move into Central and Eastern Kansas.

The best chance for accumulating snowfall will be in Western Kansas with the bulk of the precipitation staying in the wet form in the metro.

A spotty sprinkle is possible Sunday as winds turn back around to the southeast ahead of yet another storm system. This one could bring more rain showers to the viewing area Monday into Tuesday. Temps will be colder out west and this is where we could see a wintry mix. This active pattern doesn’t look to end as we progress through next week.

Have a great night!

-T.J.