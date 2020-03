Our latest system is moving through now and bringing a few spotty showers to portions of Central and Eastern Kansas. Even though an isolated rumble can't be ruled out severe weather isn't expected this morning. Most of this moisture will move out by sunrise.

It's drier in Western Kansas but there's a Dense Fog Advisory that will be in effect through the morning. Temperatures start well above freezing in the 40s and 50s so slick spots aren't a concern.