T.J.’s Forecast: Chilly to end the workweek and ring in the weekend

Today’s sunshine and strong winds are brought to you by a high-pressure system that is pushing all of the bad weather out of the viewing area.

As this high moves eastward, winds will turn around to the southeast ahead of our next cold front slated to arrive tomorrow. Overnight lows will be in the 40s with a few more clouds by dawn Saturday. It will be crisp with the starry skies and calm winds.

Patchy frost is possible and for that, a Frost Advisory has been issued heading into early Saturday.

As the cold front moves through the viewing area, a few showers will be possible. Most of this will dry up before it hits the ground but we could see an isolated shower, especially in our northern communities.

Highs will be warmer ahead of the front with temps rising into the 60s and 70s. Most people won’t see rain, but anything that does develop will pass through quickly.

We will be dry but chilly for Mother’s Day as northerly winds take back over. You may want the jacket for any outdoor plans because highs will only reach the 60s.

The workweek will start out rainy as an area of low pressure moves into the Central High Plains. We are expecting widespread rain on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be unseasonably chilly Monday and Tuesday with some spots out west, only climbing into the 40s.

Another storm system arrives Wednesday into Thursday with the severe weather potential looking a bit greater as temps warm. This will be something we’ll be monitoring closely so stay tuned.

Have a great night!

-T.J.