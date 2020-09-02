T.J.’s Forecast: Clearing trend taking over into the overnight

The drier air that is working into the state is battling out some moisture across the southern reaches of the viewing area. We are seeing a lot more sunshine in our northern neighborhoods thanks to high pressure building in.

Closer to Wichita, we have this stalled front still that is the cause for thick clouds and lingering showers today. As this boundary continues to track eastward through the rest of the day with more clearing on the docket through the overnight. With starry skies on the way, temps will be cooler, dipping back into the 50s and 60s.

Tomorrow will be quite nice ahead of our next cold front. It will be seasonably warm with highs topping out in the 90s for many of us.

It will be muggy too but once that boundary pushes through, dew points which will quickly drop off making for comfortable start to Friday.

The end of the workweek is looking gorgeous with lots of sunshine along with a more refreshing feel. We start to warm back up as southerly flow ramps up Saturday and Sunday before another cold front moves through.

Temps will surge up into the 90s Saturday and Sunday for parts of the state with the humidity returning. This boundary is slated to move through Sunday which may bring a stray shower or storm but chances are not great. We will keep this slim chance on Labor Day as milder air takes over. Highs will drop back into the 70s under a mix of clouds and sun. A late day storm or two is possible as the trailing, upper-level part of this system moves our way.

Widespread rains are looking likely late Monday into Tuesday along with falling temps. They will tumble throughout the day as cold air spills in.

Many of us will start the day off in the 50s and 60s Tuesday morning before falling into the 40s and 50s to kick-start our Wednesday. This is going to be a potent trough, with some spots possibly dipping into the upper 30s in Northern Kansas. Some lingering rain is possible too in our central communities.

Have a great night!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer