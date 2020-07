The front that we've been tracking has shifted down to our south. It will keep conditions unsettled and a chance of showers and storms around. Today, a chance of rain will mainly impact southern parts of the state. A shower or two could reach the I-70 corridor. Severe weather isn't expected today but a stronger storm could still be capable of heavy rain.

Winds will switch out of the south but "cooler" air in place and mostly cloudy skies will keep highs below the norm in the 80s.