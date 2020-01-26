T.J.’s Forecast: Clouds hang tough into Saturday night, more sunshine for Sunday

A weak disturbance has been moving toward Kansas and that has brought the cloud cover as well as a slim sprinkle chance.

Most of us should stay dry but we’re going to keep that small chance of rain on the table through the overnight as this piece of energy moves on through.

Ahead of this wave, milder conditions have streamed in but the cloud has battled out this southerly flow. This has kept us chillier in much of Central Kansas. Overnight, lows will only fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s under mostly to partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow will be even warmer, thanks to the sunshine returning and a nice, downslope wind from the Rockies.

Remember, as this air moves down to higher pressure, it compresses warms up. Highs will top out in the 50s and even 60s for some by tomorrow afternoon.

Clouds are thickening up once again on Monday ahead of a piece of energy that looks to move out of Colorado and toward us. This is going to bring the chance for rain and snow back to the region.

As it looks now, moisture won’t be terribly impressive but it’s something we’re going to keep a close eye on.

It should be wrapping up by early Tuesday out west with some rain and snow lingering in Central and Eastern Kansas potentially into the afternoon.

We could see some minor accumulations but it’s too early to talk numbers. Make sure you stay tuned to Storm Track 3 for the latest.

A rain/snow shower could linger into Wednesday as this system pulls away with another one on its heels by Thursday. Widely scattered rain and snow showers are looking possible once again but temperatures are looking a bit warmer at this point. That means the majority of the moisture would likely fall as plain rain. High pressure takes back over just in time for next weekend which will bring a big warm-up and a lot more sunshine. Look for high by Saturday, surging up into the 50s to near 60.

-T.J.