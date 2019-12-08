T.J.’s Forecast: Clouds stay thick through tonight as a cold front nears

Big changes are on the docket for the start of the workweek as an Arctic cold front moves our way.

Ahead of it, Sunday has been mild but clouds have been thickening up and that will be the case into the overnight hours. This will keep us milder along with the help of southerly flow.

Lows will only be in the upper 30s but we’ll be staying steady through early tomorrow before they begin to tumble by the latter half of the day.

If you still haven’t put up the holiday decorations up outside, it won’t be the best day for it. Monday will be blustery as this front presses through with winds possibly gusting near 40 mph.

It could also bring a spotty flurry or rain shower as it drops to the southeast but chances are slim as moisture will be lacking.

Highs will be in the 30s and 40s with those winds turning back around to the northwest behind the boundary.

Drier air will work done from the north decreasing the clouds by late in the day into tomorrow night.

Wind chills will likely be in the teens and 20s by evening so make sure you bundle up!

A wraparound snow shower or sprinkle is possible on Tuesday though as this area of low pressure pulls away. High pressure builds in for mid-week giving us lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures. The 50s return thanks to southerly winds taking over. We remain mild for this time of the year through the latter half of the workweek with our next system on the horizon for the weekend.

It could bring a shower to the viewing area on Saturday with a shot at some wintry weather by Sunday. This is something we’ll be watching closely in the Storm Track 3 Weather Center.

-T.J.