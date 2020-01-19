T.J.’s Forecast: Cold and quiet as we close-down the weekend

High pressure is in control of the Central High Plains right now and that is going to keep us calm and quiet as we progress through the rest of the evening and into the overnight.

That wasn’t the case below ground as a minor earthquake took place near Hutch, with tremors felt throughout much of Central Kansas.

Starry skies are expected into early Monday and wind the relatively light NE wind, temps are expected to tumble. Lows will bottom out in the teens and single digits with wind chills near zero.

Make sure you bundle up for your Monday morning commute. Winds will stay NE through our day tomorrow throughout much of the region which will keep us cold. Highs tomorrow surge only into the 30s in Central Kansas with highs warmer out to the west thanks to winds turning around to the south.

We’ll see abundant sunshine though making it a pleasant start to the workweek. Our next system begins to organize to our west and will cause our cloud cover to build through our Tuesday. As early as Tuesday afternoon, precipitation looks to develop, mainly in the form of rain with some potential freezing rain as cold air will be lacking.

As this storm system moves eastward out of Colorado and into Kansas, it’s looking like it will deepen and intensify. As it does so, we’ll start to see what we call dynamic cooling. This means the atmosphere will be able to cool with the melting process of the snow higher up in the sky.

A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and possibly freezing rain will take over much of Sunflower State through Tuesday night and into Wednesday. A better chance lies in Central and Eastern Kansas where the better ingredients line up for heavier precip.

Accumulations of snow will be a possibility but timing and track and will play a big role so make sure you stay with Storm Track 3 for the latest. Precipitation will continue into Thursday with more rain/snow possible as wrap-around moisture and cold air crash into the region.

A lingering snow shower or two may hold on into early Friday before we clear out. High pressure takes back over for the weekend with a nice warming trend developing.

-T.J.