T.J.’s Forecast: Cold front brings a chill for the start of November

High pressure is exiting eastward ahead of our next cold front which is making it quite windy for our Halloween.

This boundary has pushed through most of the region and will make for cooling temps heading into tonight. The winds will continue to switch around from the southwest to the north and this will keep temps a little cooler in our northwest communities compared to South-central and Southeastern Kansas.

If you’re doing some Trick-or-Treating, it will be a bit crisp once the sun sets because winds will remain a bit breezy, bringing cooler wind chills.

Winds will come in from the north on Sunday which will keep us chillier and below average for this time of year. Temps in the morning will start off in the 20s and 30s so make sure you bundle up if you have plans to head out early. Temperatures will fall into the 50s for highs Sunday but it’s not going to be a drastic cool-down like we had earlier in the week.

High pressure builds in behind this cold front giving us loads of sunshine as we kick-start November. The trend of dry and sunny weather will hold through the first full week of the month with Election Day looking pleasant for you to get out and vote. The ridge of high pressure will keep our temps warming through the week with the 70s on tap Tuesday all the way through next Friday.

We will be monitoring a stronger storm system by late next weekend as this one looks to bring a more solid, Winter-Like chill to the region as well as the chance for rain and snow.

Have a great night!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer