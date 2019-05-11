T.J.’s Forecast: Cold front brings another shot at moisture

A cold front will be pushing south and eastward throughout the rest of the evening and this will increase the chance of a few showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Anything that moves throughout isn’t expected to be long-lived but brief downpours and frequent lightning could be seen.

This could still exacerbate our flooding concerns with many of us still seeing swollen rivers and creeks.

Flood Warnings are in effect right into the start of next week. I’m also not expecting any severe weather out of this which is good news but a rogue stronger storms aren’t out of the question.

Winds will turn back to the NW which will keep cooler air filtering in through tonight, especially in NW Kansas. This is where we find a Frost Advisory for lows tumbling back into the mid and upper 30s.

This moisture will be moving out of the area through the night with drier conditions on tap by Mother’s Day.

This translates to more sunshine and breezy Mom’s Day but it’s going to be nice for any outdoor brunches or festivities that are planned. Sunshine will prevail right into the start of the workweek, and as high pressure moves eastward, temps will be on the rise.

70s and 80s will be returning by Monday afternoon with more warming on the docket through the week. This will be developing as a nice ridge develops out ahead of our next stronger front. It’ll be a little “dirty” though with the chance of isolated showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday throughout the state. A sprinkle or two is possible on Thursday and Friday out ahead of the next stronger wave which is slated to arrive by the weekend. This has the potential to bring more widespread showers and thunderstorms with the severe threat being monitored closely. The return to more active weather is looking to arrive by the end of the workweek though so if you have outdoor activities planned, stay tuned! Highs will remain above average until next weekend’s front passes with temps in the mid to upper 80s Thursday and Friday.

Have a great night!!

-T.J.