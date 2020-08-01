T.J.’s Forecast: Cold front brings isolated storms, cooler conditions

Milder and more refreshing conditions are in store as another cold front is working through the Central High Plains. This boundary will continue to spark a few storms this evening as it tracks southward.

High pressure at the surface settles in and northerly flow will prevail as a result. Much drier air will filter in as well as below average temps as we progress into the latter half of the weekend.

Overnight, lows will be in the 50s and 60s under partly cloudy skies. We will keep the chance for an isolated storm early tonight but these will fizzle out as we lose that daytime instability.

It’s going to be a great start to our Sunday with comfortable conditions and lots of sunshine.

Sunday is looking even more pleasant with most of us in the 80s and some spots to the NW possibly in the 70s. These temperatures are well below average for this time of the year.

Another disturbance works down from the NW and this could bring a couple of storms out west once again.

One or two may become stronger closer to the Oklahoma Panhandle with hail and gusty winds possible.

We could see an isolated storm or two on Monday but the bulk of the viewing area will remain dry. An area of low pressure and associated front begin to track toward the area Tuesday into Wednesday. This is going to bring the best chance for showers and storms as we head into our first week of August.

The severe threat will need to be monitored as temps will try and warm up leading to a more unstable atmosphere. The active pattern that we’ve been dealing with isn’t going to end as northwesterly flow aloft continues to bring disturbances our way. High pressure attempts to build farther east by the latter half of next week which looks to keep us just a little bit drier. Temperatures begin to warm back up as well with highs climbing back into the 90s by Thursday and Friday.

Have a great night!

-T.J.