T.J.’s Forecast: Cold front brings showers and storms Tuesday, some severe possible

We’ve started off the workweek on a quieter note as one disturbance moves eastward.

Drier air has briefly worked in behind this system which has brought more sunshine and warmth to Kansas. It won’t last all that long though as our next cold front moves our way.

Ahead of this boundary, lows will be mild, only falling into the 50s.

The front continues to track to the southeast through the day tomorrow which will spark up isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs will be seasonable, rising into the 70s and 80s. Winds from the south will keep us warmer but moisture ahead of the cold front isn’t terribly impressive.

The farther southeast the front moves, the more unstable the air becomes and that’s where the better ingredients for strong storms lie.

Southcentral and Southeastern Kansas will stand the best chances of seeing a stronger to a severe storm. There is a Marginal to Enhanced Risk across parts of the viewing area with hail and gusty winds being the primary concern.

The tornado threat isn’t zero and if a cell can remain discrete it will be possible. Eventually, any isolated cells will come together forming a squall line along the cold front as it presses eastward.

Moisture should be east of the KSN Viewing Area by early evening with clearing expected Tuesday night. High pressure quickly builds into the Plains which will bring a gorgeous mid-week. Temps then start to warm back up as winds turn around to the south Thursday into Friday. Highs will climb into the 80s and 90s which is much above average for this time of year. An area of low pressure will track toward the region this weekend bringing another shot at showers and storms. There will be a good deal of moisture and instability in the atmosphere so the severe potential will need to be monitored closely.

Have a great night!

-T.J.