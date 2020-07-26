T.J.’s Forecast: Cold front brings showers and thunderstorms

A cold front is on the move and this is going to bring some unsettled conditions as we progress through the rest of the weekend.

This boundary will be a focal point for storms as it tracks into Kansas. The bulk of these will remain along and north of I-70 through early evening, but as we step toward dark, this activity will be closing in on South-central Kansas.

With the heating and all of the moisture in the air ahead of this front, isolated severe storms are possible with gusty winds and hail being the primary concerns.

A Marginal Risk blankets a good chunk of the state. Widespread showers and storms are expected through the overnight with heavy rains on the table.

Some amounts with this tropical atmosphere could exceed 3″. That is why a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for much of the Sunflower State into Monday.

We will awaken to temps in the 60s and 70s to kick-start our Monday as this boundary continues to push southward.

Temperatures will be a lot milder as northerly flow takes over with highs only rising into the lower 80s for much of the viewing area. Some of us could hold in the 70s.

This front will hang just to our south into Tuesday meaning scattered showers and storms once again.

If you have any plans outdoors over the next few days, make sure you stay tuned to our latest forecast. The stalled front then looks to push back to the north into Wednesday with another piece of energy ejecting out of Colorado. Showers and storms will be possible mid-week into Thursday as the northwesterly flow continues.

A disturbance will drop down from the northwest bringing scattered showers and storms Thursday into Thursday night. Moisture could linger in the Central High Plains keeping the slim chance of storms around Friday. High pressure attempts to build back in from the west, with drier conditions on tap by next Sunday.

Have a great night!

T.J.