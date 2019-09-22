T.J.’s Forecast: Cold front brings showers and thunderstorms

It’s been an unsettled last 48 hours as a front has been on the approach and it’s finally pushing through the viewing area today. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be seen this morning into the afternoon as a result.

This boundary is still draped across the state and that’s why we’re seeing heavy rains and thunderstorms to start off our Sunday.

That is why a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through early afternoon.

By this evening, the boundary will be sinking southeastward with high-pressure building in behind it.

This will quickly clear our skies out as we through tonight with much cooler temps as a result. Highs will only be topping out in the 70s today with the help of the northerly flow and the cloud cover.

Clear skies and calm winds will allow for overnight readings to tumble back into the 50s and even 40s potentially in far NW Kansas/SW Nebraska.

Autumn begins tomorrow and with a high on top of us, it will be a gorgeous day with a fair amount of sunshine. Another front will be moving in on Tuesday and this could bring an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Not everyone will see a shower but there could be brief downpours, gusty winds, and some hail in the strongest of cells.

We do have some projected instability to work with in the atmosphere and that is why we have a Marginal Risk in place. A lingering storm isn’t off the table Wednesday but most of us will be staying dry. A disturbance then looks to move our way by the Thursday-Friday timeframe with a slim chance for a shower or storm. Temps continue to stay seasonable before we heat back up by the latter half of the workweek as a ridge starts to build back in. Highs will climb back above average, near 90° by Thursday and Friday.

-T.J.