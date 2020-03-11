T.J.’s Forecast: Cold front moves in tonight, bring the chance for thundershowers

Conditions today remained rather comfortable thanks to the calm winds and mild temperatures. The quiet conditions will be changing as winds increase and a cold front tracks through the state overnight. Overnight lows will range from the 30s to the 50s depending on which side of the front you live.

Showers will form ahead of the front in northwest Kansas and track east.

Wichita could get a few sprinkles in the early morning hours, but will not cause major impacts to your Thursday morning commute.

Winds from the north are expected to be strong tomorrow. Highs will only reach the 50s, for those who see cool northerly winds first, out northwest. The farther east you live, the warmer temperatures will be.

Expect better chances for rain on Friday as showers start to develop during the morning hours, especially in our western communities. This is where we find a much better chance of snow.

The system will track east and produce a wintry mix on the backside. The best chances for snow will be for communities in the west and north. Rain will be the main concern for the Wichita Metro and much of Central and Eastern Kansas. Light to moderate snowfall accumulations will be possible, especially the farther north and west of I-70 you travel.

Rain will track out of the state around mid-morning on Saturday, but clouds will remain throughout the day on Sunday. A spotty sprinkle is possible as this area of low pressure moves eastward.

The active pattern will continue into the workweek. Another area of low pressure will bring rain and snow on Monday into Tuesday. We could possibly see thunderstorms on the warmer side of that storm system on Wednesday.

Have a great night!

-T.J.