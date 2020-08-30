T.J.’s Forecast: Cold front on the approach as we round out the final weekend of August

We started off our Sunday comfortable and quiet for much of the region but our storm chances haven’t completely gone away.

Our next cold front is on the approach and it will bring the potential for a storm or two this evening. As we progress into tonight, the cold front and area of low pressure will track into the viewing area. A dryline has also developed out to the west, aiding in new storm development across Eastern Colorado.

A few severe storms are possible if they can develop along the boundary. We will have a strong cap in the atmosphere and that does not look to break down until later in the evening. If we can get a storm to form, hail and gusty winds are the primary concerns.

Overnight, widely scattered storms are possible with lows dipping toward seasonable norms.

Storms will likely linger into Monday as this boundary presses southeast.

Monday will be a lot milder as northerly winds take over. Highs are only expected to be in the 70s and 80s which is below average for this time of the year.

Depending on how far south and east the front travels, more storms could fire up in the heat of the day and one or two may turn briefly severe in Eastern Kansas.

A Marginal Risk is in place east of the metro.

The cold front looks to stall out to our south and as a wave moves over it, we could see more storms develop late Monday night into Tuesday. They are looking more likely Tuesday as this front remains parked close to us here at home.

High pressure builds in heading into mid-week with quiet conditions and a lot more sunshine. We will have to monitor a cold front Thursday as it moves in from the west because we may need to introduce a slight chance of showers or storms as it tracks through. That boundary will knock our temps back a touch to end the workweek with the heat ramping back up by next weekend. The more pleasant weather pattern holds stepping into next Saturday ahead of another cold front which is slated to moves through the Central High Plains by Sunday.

Have a great night!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer