T.J.’s Forecast: Cold front tracking through, spotty shower possible early

Saturday has been gorgeous for the time of the year with loads of sunshine and highs in the 80s across the Sunflower State.

We are tracking a cold front though which does look to come through mainly dry. We could see a stray shower or storm across far eastern reaches of the viewing area.

This boundary will turn our winds back around from the north into tonight. This will pump in drier and slightly cooler air. Tonight, with clear skies, temps will tumble back into the 50s with lows in the 40s out west.

Patchy dense fog is possible once again with all of the moisture in the ground still as well as clear skies/calm winds.

An overall quieter pattern takes hold of the region as high pressure keeps its grasp over us. Sunshine prevails through Sunday right into our third week of the month. Highs will top out in the lower to mid 80s tomorrow afternoon which is just a little below average.

Temps will remain seasonably cool through mid-week with mainly sunny skies on tap. A disturbance and associated cold front look to approach late in the week and this could bring a slight chance of showers and storms. It is not looking like there will be a lot of moisture associated with this wave but it is looking possible late Thursday into Friday. If that boundary does push through, it would bring another big, Fall cool-down the KSN Viewing Area.

Otherwise, highs will top out in the low to mid-80s through Thursday, with some spots out west, possibly topping out in the lower 90s. Friday into next weekend is looking quiet as high pressure builds back in. Temps will be milder, in the 70s and 80s before a warm-up heading into next Sunday.

Have a great night!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer