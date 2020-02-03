T.J.’s Forecast: Colder air spills in behind cold front, wintry weather likely across parts of Kansas into Tuesday

Live Now
After a gorgeous weekend, big changes are taking place in Kansas. A cold front is moving southward which will drive-in much colder air. Highs will be near 20 degrees colder today, with some spots even chillier than that. The trend doesn’t stop there with temps not expected to break the freezing mark tomorrow. This Winter chill will combine with a disturbance to bring some wintry weather. Accumulating snow is more likely in Western Kansas as you will be closer to better dynamics so support more moderate snow. A trace-2″ is expected in the Wichita Metro. Here’s the latest!

-T.J.

