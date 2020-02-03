T.J.’s Forecast: Colder air spills in behind cold front, wintry weather likely across parts of Kansas into Tuesday

A cold front is on the move and it's going to bring some big changes our way. It's already living up to its name as gusty winds switch out of the north and start to cool us down. Portions of Northwest Kansas are below freezing while the southeast corner of the area is in the 40s and 50s.

A light wintry mix is possible along and north of I-70. A sprinkle or two can't be ruled out to the south. Highs will range from the 20s to the 50s around midday and then they'll tumble from there.