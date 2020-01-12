T.J.’s Forecast: Colder start to the weekend, more seasonable by Sunday

In the wake of the system that brought heavy snow to parts of the viewing area, a nice clearing trend has developed. Drier air has been working in from the north, helping to decrease those clouds but also keep us below average for this time of the year.

Where the snow came down the heaviest, some spots picked up close to half a foot like in Sedan.

The closer you got to Wichita, the less you picked up, with the official amount for the city ringing in at 0.6″.

Overnight, clouds will once again thicken up, especially in Northern Kansas because of a trailing disturbance in the upper-levels of the atmosphere.

This could bring isolated snow showers back to the state with little to no accumulation expected.

Lows will be cold enough to support the snow, bottoming out in the teens and 20s.

As winds turn back around to the south ahead of this next little wave, temperatures tomorrow will warm up to more seasonable levels. Most of the viewing area will top out in the 40s with a bit more sunshine across Southern Kansas.

If you have plans to head up to Chiefs Kingdom for the divisional matchup tomorrow, it should be quiet but cold with temps hovering near freezing.

The warming trend continues ahead of another front which could bring a sprinkle on Monday. Highs will soar back into the 50s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. High pressure takes over behind this boundary with lots of sunshine for Tuesday. Another cold front is slated to move in by mid-week and this one going to bring a big drop in temperatures. Thursday’s temperatures will only be in the 30s to 40s under increasing cloud cover.

An area of low pressure quickly develops in the wake of the cold snap bringing with it the chance for more wintry precipitation. We could see some freezing rain and rain as warm air overruns the cold closer to the surface Thursday night into Friday. This system will clear by the weekend with near-average conditions for Saturday.

-T.J.