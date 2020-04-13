T.J.’s Forecast: Colder start to workweek with more wintry weather on the table

The feel of Winter has returned to Kansas and that will accompany another round of wintry weather for some of us. A disturbance is moving our way and will produce rain/snow showers as it tracks eastward. The best chances for accumulating snow will be in Southwest Kansas. It won’t be much but enough to make the roads slick. Precipitation should remain mainly in the wet form in Wichita but a few snowflakes could mix in overnight into early Tuesday. A system moves toward the region by Thursday bringing the next chance for rain and snow. Here’s the latest!
