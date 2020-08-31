T.J.’s Forecast: Cooler and unsettled as we progress into September

A cold front has been tracking through the region and this will continue to keep some clouds and the slim chance for a shower or storm around into the evening.

The boundary will be sitting just to the south of us late in the day so we could see a few storms lift into Southern Kansas this evening.

In the heating of the day and with a little more instability down into Oklahoma/Eastern Kansas, a couple of strong to severe storms are possible.

A Severe T-Storm Watch is in effect for Chautauqua Co. until 11 PM. A Marginal Risk is in place east of the metro through into tonight but the bulk of activity will be south and east of us.

Hail and gusty winds are the main hazards. Overnight, the shot for showers and storms upticks once again as our next disturbance moves in from the west.

This wave will bring more widespread moisture into the day on Tuesday. Temps will start of cooler than average tomorrow, with some spots in the 50s in Northwestern Kansas.

The front will remain stalled just to our south on Tuesday and as this impulse tracks in, expect scattered showers and storms through the day.

Highs will be impacted by the clouds and northerly flow, only topping out in the 70s and 80s.

A lingering shower or storm is possible Wednesday as this wave tracks eastward. High pressure will build in bringing a quieter mid-week with comfortable conditions.

Another cold front moves in Thursday, but this one is looking to come through dry, with forcing not expected to be that impressive. It will keep us seasonably cool, with highs in the mid-80s by Friday.

The heat starts to ramp up during the first weekend of September ahead of a more potent cold front that is slated to move through late Sunday. Isolated shower and storms will be possible but right now, the bulk of the moisture looks to be north of the viewing area. Temps will take a tumble from the 90s to the 70s/80s heading into next week.

Have a great night!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer