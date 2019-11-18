T.J.’s Forecast: Cooler closeout to the weekend, mild air resurges Monday

NW flow has dominated the KSN Viewing Area today bringing with it cooler and drier air.

This lead to the clouds quickly clearing across the state but highs that were a lot more seasonable for this time of the year.

Winds will change back to the SW tonight bringing us back above average into the start of the workweek. Lows will be falling back into the 30s for the majority of the state under increasing clouds.

The wind switch is ahead of a little upper-level wave that will sink down toward us here in Kansas.

It will bring with it the shot for a spotty sprinkle for our Monday in Central Kansas but most of us will stay dry. Highs with the SW winds will surge back into the 60s and 70s.

As this disturbance sinks southward, we’ll clear out as high pressure briefly takes back over.

Expect more in the way of sunshine on Tuesday with highs remaining above average for this time of the year. Wednesday, our next system moves in with this one bringing a better chance of moisture to the region. Temperatures will stay mild, even with the clouds and the rain. Showers look to develop from the south to the north as this area of low pressure moves in.

There looks to be enough cold air in place by Wednesday night where parts of NW Kansas could see some snow showers.

We’ll sit in between systems on Thursday with the slim chance of rain/snow showers throughout the Sunflower State. Another chance of rain and some mixed precipitation out west arrives on Friday with highs only 40s. Clearing skies and moderating temperatures look to take over for next weekend with highs back into the mid to upper 50s.

-T.J.