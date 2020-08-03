T.J.’s Forecast: Cooler than average start to the workweek

A stalled boundary to the west has sparked some storms in Western Kansas. These storms aren't expected to turn severe but they'll still be capable of heavy rain and lightning. They'll also be confined to the west.

There will be some lingering rumbles through sunrise but they'll gradually weaken through the morning hours. Even though a few raindrops could be around through midday the afternoon will be drier. Highs will stay well below average in the 70s to 80s under partly cloudy skies.