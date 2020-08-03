T.J.’s Forecast: Cooler than average start to the workweek

High pressure is still in control over much of the region, keeping the flow pumping in from the northeast. This will keep our temps below average today. Out to the west, a boundary has stalled and little waves in the atmosphere will ride that front. That means more storm chances for us. We do have some lingering moisture this morning but that will fizzle out as it moves into more stable air. A better chance arrives late tomorrow as our next disturbance moves toward Kansas. We will keep the shot for isolated storms through much of the week ahead. Here’s the latest!
Have a great day!
-T.J.