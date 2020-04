As a weak disturbance continues to track through the area an isolated shower or storm is possible in Central Kansas through mid morning. Severe weather is unlikely but a stronger storm could still be capable of gusty winds and/or small hail. There are also a few spotty showers along the Oklahoma Panhandle.

Most of the area will start the day dry and seasonably cool. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and highs will be pleasant in the 60s to 70s.