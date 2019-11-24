T.J.’s Forecast: Drier and quieter to start off the weekend

Drier air is working back in across the Central High Plains bringing us lots of sunshine.

High pressure will hold strong through the night and into Sunday giving us starry skies and colder temps.

With the lack of cloud cover, and calm winds we can expect temps to really tumble through the overnight.

Expect wake up temps early Sunday in the 20s and 30s.

West to southwest winds will help bring in some milder air for tomorrow afternoon.

Highs will rebound nicely, climbing back into the low to mid 60s.

A cold front will be on the approach Monday, which will bring more cloud cover, and eventually some cooler temps. This boundary will set the stage for a storm system to develop across the region late Monday and into Tuesday.

It will bring the potential for more wintry weather as well as blustery conditions.

Accumulating snowfall is looking more and more likely in parts of northern and western Kansas and this is why a Winter Storm Watch has been issued from Monday night through lunchtime Tuesday.

Amounts could top out over 5″ with some locations possibly near 7″. Northcentral Kansas could pick up some minor accumulations with a changeover to snow expected by late morning into the early afternoon.

There will be a sharp cut-off on who sees the snow thanks to the track of this storm and dry air getting wrapped up into it. The southern half of the state will be warmer with just widely scattered showers on the docket for the Wichita Metro.

Clouds will clear some Wednesday as this system departs but don’t hold your breath as a secondary area of low pressure will be heading our way. This one arrives late Wednesday and just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. A warm front presses in bringing the chance for more wintry weather, but also a sloppy mess.

Accumulating snows do look to be a possibility with this storm system again, as well as gusty winds. Even in Southcentral Kansas, a wintry mix is on the table.

It’s looking like there will be a changeover in the afternoon as temps get above freezing to just plain rain making it quite the raw day.

Temperatures will be hanging steady and eventually warming though as we head into Black Friday. Expect reading to hang in the mid 30s to near 40 throughout the viewing area on Thanksgiving with highs surging back into the 40s and 50s for many of us on Friday. Northwest Kansas will be the exception as you will already be on the colder side of this low. Highs will only be in the 30s.

Wraparound moisture could bring more rain/snow showers throughout the Sunflower State on Friday before this system finally moves out. A lingering sprinkle or flurry is possible on Saturday with highs rounding out in the 30s and 40s.

-T.J.