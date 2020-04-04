T.J.’s Forecast: Drying out and warming into Sunday

It’s been a chilly and somewhat gloomy Saturday in the wake of a cold front that moved through on Friday.

A trailing disturbance has brought more clouds and a few sprinkles/flurries but that piece of energy will continue to fall apart through the rest of the evening.

As drier air works in, we’ll see more clearing but temps will be warmer as southerly flow takes over. Lows overnight will dip into the 30s and 40s under partially clear skies. Clouds start to thicken up tomorrow as an area of moisture sits just to our south.

A cold front will begin to swing southward into Monday and clouds will stay thick ahead of that boundary. In the meantime, temps will warm well above average as winds from the south ramp up.

Highs Sunday afternoon will be much warmer than today, topping out in the 60s and 70s. A spotty sprinkle can’t be ruled out Sunday night as this boundary gets closer.

A few showers are possible on Monday but moisture is looking sparse. The Sunflower State will still be on the warmer side of this system meaning milder conditions hold.

Even warmer temps are in store with highs in the 70s and 80s. Above-average readings return on Tuesday as this cold front tracks into the state. Wednesday will be a little cooler but still seasonably mild with afternoon temps in the 70s.

A more organized system moves our way by Thursday bringing us a bit better of a chance for moisture. A few showers are possible with some snow potentially mixing in where temps are colder like in northern and western Kansas.

Highs will struggle to make it out of the 50s Thursday afternoon with lows near freezing. High pressure builds in behind this area of low pressure bringing a lot more sunshine on Friday. A rebound in our temps is in store for the start of next weekend under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Have a great night!

-T.J.