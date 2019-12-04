T.J.’s Forecast: Few showers possible as we head into Thursday

The dry weather pattern is coming to an end across the region as the increasing cloud cover was the trend for our Wednesday.

This is thanks to our next disturbance that is moving in from the southwest. It will bring us a more unsettled Thursday with some rain chances developing. Winds stayed relatively light from the south which helped our temps rise into the 50s and 60s.

Clouds will stay thick tonight with a spotty sprinkle not off the table. The southerly breeze albeit light will keep us milder, with the help of the cloud cover. Lows will only fall back into the upper 30s and 40s.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler tomorrow but as a system tracks through the state in the afternoon, the air will begin to cool.

This system is moving relatively quickly and with the dry air on top of it, we won’t see too much moisture.

Rain showers will be moving from west to east through the afternoon with the best chances for a shower or two in Wichita occurring later in the evening.

Friday will be drier, but chilly. Temps will be around 10° cooler compared to Thursday. We begin to warm up and dry out for the weekend with highs expected to surge back into the 60s throughout much fo the state. The warmth streams in ahead of our next chance of moisture which yes, could be in the form of some wintry precipitation.

This is the next system that the Storm Track 3 weather team is monitoring and is slated to arrive on Monday with rain/snow possible. Temperatures will be a bit more seasonable next week with highs rounding out in the 40s for many of us.

-T.J.