T.J.’s Forecast: Gorgeous closeout to the weekend

High pressure has moved eastward but we’ve still seen a gorgeous day across the state.

So far, our Sunday has featured lots of sunshine and seasonable conditions thanks to the winds blowing in from the SW. This will change as we progress into tonight as a cold front moves in.

It could bring a few showers to mainly northern Kansas but we can’t rule out a sprinkle in the metro.

By tomorrow, more clouds are streaming in from the NW as this disturbance skirts through. Highs will be a touch cooler, compared to Sunday with many of us in the 50s.

It should be out of here by tomorrow evening with partly cloudy skies on tap through Monday night.

Temperatures on Tuesday will hang just a little below average, rounding out in the upper 50s before we see a return of that southerly breeze. Highs will warm up nicely by Wednesday, ahead of our next storm system, bringing with it the chance for rain.

We’ll go from the 60s mid-week with a few showers around to highs only in the 30s and 40s on Thursday with a bit better of a chance of rain on the docket. Lows will take a tumble as well, falling back into the 20s as we wake up on Friday. High pressure then begins to build in just in time for the weekend with a return to seasonable warmth. Expect fair skies Friday all the way through Sunday with highs in the 50s and 60s.

-T.J.